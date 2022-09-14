Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean: Kot Khalsa schoolgirls clinch handball title

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Girls of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kot Khalsa, clinched the first place in handball after a pulsating match against their rival on the second day of the 10-day district-level tournament of Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean.

In handball (girls) U-14 match, the players of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Kot Khalsa, won the first position while Basarke Gillan got the second position. In the boys’ match, Khalsa School won the first position and GSSS Basrke Gilla secured the second position.

In judo under 14 (girls) category, Raveena of GSSS Mall Road won the first place, Jyoti second and Chandni of GSSS Kot Baba Deep Singh third in 28 kg category.

In the 32 kg category, Nisa of Government High School, Mahal village, won the first place, Subhpreet of Attari School second, and Navpreet of Attari got the third place. In 36-kg category, Bhumika of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School won the first place, Pooja of Kot Baba Deep Singh School second, and Siwani of Kot Baba Deep Singh got the third place.

In volleyball under 17 (girls) category, GSSS Putlighar got the first place, Parth Seekers Beas got the second place, and Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School got the third place. In football under 14 category, Swaraj Football Club Ajnala won the first position, Chanakya School second and Government School Bhorsi, Rajputan, got the third position.