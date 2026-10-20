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Home / Amritsar / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026: Amritsar thrash Faridkot in rugby final

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026: Amritsar thrash Faridkot in rugby final

U-14 boys win archery compound team event

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Officials felicitate winners in Amritsar on Monday.
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Amritsar defeated Faridkot 24-0 to clinch the title in the U-17 boys’ rugby competition at the state-level Archery and Rugby Championships being held in Amritsar under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026.

The competitions are being organised by the Punjab Government and the Department of Sports. District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said the archery events were being held at Guru Nanak Stadium, while the rugby matches were taking place at Khalsa College and Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Amritsar.

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In the U-17 boys’ rugby final, Amritsar defeated Faridkot 24-0 to secure first place. In the match for third place, Kapurthala beat Mohali 5-0.

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Archery team-ranking events in the recurve and compound categories were held for boys and girls in the U-14, U-17, U-21 and 21-30 years age groups.

In the boys’ recurve team events, Fazilka secured first place in the U-14 category, followed by Patiala and Moga. In the U-17 category, Patiala finished first, Sangrur second and Sri Muktsar Sahib third. In the U-21 category, Fazilka claimed first place, followed by Mansa and Patiala. In the 21-30 years category, Fazilka finished first, Sangrur second and Sri Muktsar Sahib third.

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In the boys’ compound team events, Amritsar secured first place in the U-14 category, followed by Patiala and Fazilka. In the U-17 category, Sangrur finished first, Patiala second and Fazilka third. In the U-21 category, Mansa claimed first place, followed by Patiala and Jalandhar. In the 21-30 years category, Sri Muktsar Sahib finished first, Fazilka second and Patiala third.

In the girls’ recurve team events, Patiala secured first place in the U-14 category, followed by Bathinda and Fazilka. In the U-17 category, Patiala finished first, Sri Muktsar Sahib second and Sangrur third.

In the girls’ compound team events, Patiala claimed first place in the U-14 category, followed by Moga and Sri Muktsar Sahib. In the U-17 category, Patiala finished first, Fazilka second and Sri Muktsar Sahib third. In the U-21 category, Sangrur secured first place, followed by Patiala and Sri Muktsar Sahib.

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