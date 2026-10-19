Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Amritsar lift U-14 rugby title; Faridkot emerge winners

In the under-14 boys’ rugby final, the Amritsar team secured first place, followed by Mansa in second place and Kapurthala in third place, during the state-level competitions being organised in Amritsar under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026

In the under-21 boys’ division, Kapurthala defeated Amritsar 12-7 in the first semifinal, while Faridkot defeated Sangrur 24-0 in the second. In the final, Faridkot defeated Kapurthala 29-7 to emerge as champions. Overall, Faridkot secured first place, Kapurthala finished second and Amritsar placed third in this category.

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Meanwhile, archery competitions were conducted in compound and recurve categories for boys and girls across the under-14, under-17, under-21, 21-30, and 31-40 age groups.

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In the girls’ under-14 compound category, Japji Kaur (Sangrur) secured first place, Hashvi Jindal (Patiala) finished second and Jaskirat Kaur (Sri Muktsar Sahib) took third place. In the under-17 division, Jaireet Kaur (Patiala) secured first, Kivnoor Kaur (Amritsar) finished second and Harajiz Kaur (Fazilka) bagged third. In the under-21 category, Manjot Kaur (Sangrur) secured first, followed by Praneet (Patiala) in second and Manroop Kaur (Patiala) in third. In the 21-30 age group, Asmat (Sri Muktsar Sahib) secured first, Sujata (Patiala) finished second and Priya (Sangrur) took third.

In the boys’ compound category, Mansa’s Ekamjot Singh secured first place in the under-14 group, Prabhnoor Singh (Sri Muktsar Sahib) finished second and Anmolpreet Singh Virk (Amritsar) grabbed third. In the under-17 group, Navdeep Singh (Patiala) secured first, Dhananjay (Fazilka) finished second and Nihal Singh (Sangrur) stood third. In the under-21 category, Samardeep Singh (Ferozepur) secured first, while Navjot Singh and Amarinder Singh, both from Mansa, finished second and third, respectively. In the 21-30 age group, Uday Kamboj (Fazilka) secured first place, Sangampreet Singh Bisla (Patiala) finished second, and Harpreet Singh (Sri Muktsar Sahib) took third.

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Sharing details, District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said the archery competitions are being held at Guru Nanak Stadium, while the rugby events are being conducted at Khalsa College and Khalsa College Senior Secondary School.

Tarun Walia, Sports Youth President, attended the ongoing state-level rugby competitions at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School as the chief guest and honored the winning players with medals.

Similarly, at Guru Nanak Stadium, Jagjit Singh Seki, an Aam Aadmi Party worker from the East Assembly constituency, participated in the ongoing state-level archery competitions alongside his associates. Lieutenant Colonel Gurpal Singh Dhanju, a senior archery player, was also present to honor the winning players with medals.