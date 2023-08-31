Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan begin on Sept 2

Amritsar, August 30
Registration for ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ commenced on Wednesday. Under the flagship sports championship, a block-level competition in various disciplines will commence from September 2. These games will be held in nine different blocks of the district. The event will conclude on September 10.
Sukhchain Singh, District Sports Officer, said competitions in disciplines like athletics, football, kabaddi (national style), kabaddi (circle style), kho-kho, tug-of-war, volleyball smashing, volleyball and others will be held.
