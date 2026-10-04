Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Dist events pick up pace in Amritsar

District-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 were held here on Saturday in various sports, including kho-kho, kabaddi (national style), badminton, hockey, netball, wrestling, swimming, boxing, shooting, basketball, volleyball, powerlifting, fencing, tennis-ball cricket and gatka. Competitions were held for boys and girls in different age categories.

In the U-17 boys’ category, Sant Kartar Singh Sports Club, Harsha Chhina, secured the first place, followed by DAV Public School in second place. The joint team of SA Zone Public School, Jandiala Guru, and Dhaulpur Kalan finished third.

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The district-level kho-kho competitions were held at Meritorious School, Amritsar. In the U-17 boys’ category, the Verka Block team secured the first place, followed by Khilchian Block in second and Harsha Chhina Block in the third places.

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The district-level netball competitions for boys and girls were held at the School of Eminence, Mall Road, Amritsar. In the U-17 boys’ category, Data Bandi Chhor School secured first place, Star World School finished second and Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheruman Public School, Rayya, secured third place.

In the U-17 girls’ category, the School of Eminence, Mall Road, secured first place, followed by Data Bandi Chhor School in second and Shaheed Darshan Singh Pheruman Public School, Rayya, in third.

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The hockey competitions for boys and girls were held at Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Amritsar. In the U-14 boys’ category, Khalsa Senior Secondary School secured first place, Rayya School finished second and Butala School secured third place.

The swimming competitions were also held at Khalsa Senior Secondary School. In the U-17 boys’ 100-metre freestyle event, Surtej Singh secured first place, followed by Nirbhay in second and Mahavir Singh in third.

In the U-21 boys’ 50-metre breaststroke event, Arshpreet Singh secured first place, Armandeep Singh finished second and Raksham Marwaha secured third place. In the 21-30 age category 100-metre freestyle event, Rohan secured first place, Rahul Bambani finished second and Brahmjit Singh secured third place.

The district-level fencing competitions were held at Guru Nanak Dev University. In the U-14 girls’ category, Anisha secured first place, Priyal finished second, Asleen secured third and Amrit Kaur finished fourth.

The girls’ basketball competitions were held at the School of Eminence, Mall Road. In the U-14 category, the School of Eminence, Mall Road, team secured first place, Sacred Heart School finished second and Spring Dale School secured third place.

The boys’ volleyball competitions were held at Khalsa Senior Secondary School, Amritsar. In the U-14 category, Guru Kalgidhar School, Harsha Chhina, secured first place, Baba Ishar Singh Public School, Verka, finished second and SHS Mallu Nangal, Harsha Chhina, secured third place.

District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh said the objective of the competitions was to encourage young people to take up sports, provide them with a platform to showcase their talent and further strengthen the sporting culture in the state. He encouraged the players to continue preparing with dedication and sportsmanship for upcoming competitions.