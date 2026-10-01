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Home / Amritsar / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Manjot strikes gold in U-21 long jump

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Manjot strikes gold in U-21 long jump

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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Manjot Kaur secured the first position in the under-21 girls’ long jump event held at Khalsa College, Amritsar, as district-level competitions under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan were held across the city on Wednesday. Sonam finished second, while Rajwinder Kaur secured third position.

Competitions in volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, handball, kho-kho, lawn tennis and other sports were also held at various venues across the district.

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In the under-21 boys’ 1,500-metre event, Karanbir Singh secured first position, followed by Gurkirpal Singh in second and Jaskaranjit Singh in third.

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The district-level lawn tennis competitions for boys and girls were held at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Tennis Complex, Bagh, Amritsar. In the under-14 boys’ category, Lovelysh Ahuja secured first position, Agamdeep Singh finished second and Jugath stood third.

In the under-17 girls’ category, Aaradhya Singh secured first position, Lorisha Singh finished second and Gulnaz Kaur stood third.

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In the district-level girls’ volleyball (shooting and smashing) competition, Coaching Centre, Mall Road, secured first position, while Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School finished second.

The district-level boys’ basketball competitions were held at DAV Complex. In the under-21 boys’ category, Police DAV Club secured first position, Majha Club University finished second and Amritsar Baller Club secured third position.

The district-level kabaddi circle-style competitions for boys and girls were held at Meritorious School, Amritsar. In the under-21 girls’ category, Guru Teg Bahadur Club, Khilchian (Block Rayya), secured first position, followed by Jogi Peer Ji Sports Club, Bhaini Rajputa (Block Attari), in second. Azad Sports Club, Tapiyala (Chogawan), and Meritorious School (Block Verka) shared third position.

In the under-21 boys’ category, Sant Baba Gurbachan Singh Sports Club, Tarsikka, secured first position, while Dhan Dhan Baba Gurditta Singh Sports Club, Village Timmowal, finished second. Baba Budha Sahib Sports Club, Sohian (Block Majitha), and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Youth Club, Sarangra (Amritsar), shared third position.

The district-level handball competitions were held at Guru Nanak Stadium. In the under-17 girls’ category, Khalsa Senior Secondary School secured first position, School of Eminence, Mall Road, finished second and Sahib Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Changhu, secured third position.

The district-level kho-kho competitions were held at Meritorious School, Amritsar. In the under-21 boys’ category, the Dhappai School team secured first position, while the Verka School team finished second.

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