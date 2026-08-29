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Home / Amritsar / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan torch relay reaches Amritsar

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan torch relay reaches Amritsar

State’s grassroots sports event to cover 153 blocks, 23 districts

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:24 AM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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The Khedan Punjab Relay Torch received by Olympian Brigadier Harcharan Singh at GNDU.
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In a symbolic start to Punjab’s biggest grassroots sports programme, the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 torch relay was received on Friday by hockey Olympian Brigadier Harcharan Singh at Guru Nanak Dev University.

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The 2026 relay began in Sangrur on August 12 and is travelling through Punjab’s districts ahead of the fourth edition of the games, which will begin in Bathinda on September 5. The 2026 edition is planned across all 153 blocks and 23 districts, with competitions ultimately covering 38 sports and four para-sports disciplines.

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Following its reception in Amritsar, the torch relay was subsequently sent onwards to Tarn Taran district.

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Pallavi Mishra, IAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Amritsar, said the torch relay was received at village Jaitipur in Amritsar and then proceeded through Verka Bypass Chowk, Batala Road, SSSS Chowk and Novelty Chowk before reaching the office of the District Sports Officer at Guru Nanak Stadium.

On its arrival at Guru Nanak Stadium, the relay received an enthusiastic welcome from players, coaches and sports enthusiasts.

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Olympian Brigadier Harcharan Singh, an Arjuna Awardee, and J.S. Rahul, Chairman, Sports Welfare Board, Assembly Constituency Amritsar Central, received the relay torch.

International weightlifter Sunil Singh and international gymnast Preeti were felicitated and addressed the youth present, encouraging them to take up sports.

Pallavi Mishra said Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan-2026 was providing sportspersons in Punjab with an important opportunity to hone their skills and showcase their talent on a larger platform.

She said the torch relay was conveying the message of creating greater enthusiasm and passion for sports among people, especially the youth.

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