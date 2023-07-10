Kidnapped child found, handed over to family

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 9

An eight-month-old child, who was kidnapped on Friday near their Kairon village, has been found by the police. The child was handed over to his family on Saturday.

Vishaljit Singh, SP (Investigation), said three of the four suspects involved in kidnapping had been arrested. The arrested suspects were produced in the court here on Sunday which sent them to four-day police remand.

SP Vishaljit Singh said suspects had been identified as Jagdish Singh of Kahlwan village, Kuldeep Singh of Batala and Jobanjit Singh of Nikka Rayya village. Their fourth absconding accomplice was identified as Karan Singh of Kahlwan village.

The SP said grandparents of the child, Kulwant Singh and Harmeet Kaur, residents of Kairon village, were coming back home with their grandson Karanpal Singh on a motor cycle. When they reached near village, Jagdish Singh and Karan Singh, who were riding a bike, intercepted them and forcibly took away the child from Harmeet.

In the scuffle, Harmeet fell down and received injuries. The suspects took the child to the residence of Jobanjit Singh. The SP said after receiving information of child’s kidnapping the police checked the footage of the CCTV cameras and managed to locate the hiding place of the suspects.

The SP said Kuldeep Singh was issueless. He and his wife Gurmeet Kaur had contacted Jagdish for a child. Jagdish offered to arrange a child for them on payment of Rs 3 lakh. Jagdish was a relative of Kuldeep, the SP said.