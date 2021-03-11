Kidnapping of minor boy: Cops clueless even after four months

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

Four months after a 12-year-old boy Vanshroop went missing from his native village and family lodged a complaint against a suspect, neither the police have located the boy nor nabbed the suspect.

After two months, the police had booked a relative of the family for abduction.

Alleging police inaction, the family met SP (D) Manoj Thakur of Amritsar rural police on Monday and urged him to arrest the accused immediately and trace the missing boy. The family is worried about the boy’s fate.

Vanshroop went missing from Kartarpur village, falling under the Beas police on December 23. Around four months after, the police booked one suspect Sukhwinder Singh, a relative of the victim’s family, for kidnapping the child.

Victim’s mother Kuldeep Kaur and her husband told the SP that Sukhwinder and his unknown accomplice had taken the boy from the house and since then Vanshroop had not returned home. Following over two months’ probe, the police have now booked Sukhwinder for kidnapping the child. They alleged that the police though raided his house, they did not arrest him and after this he went underground. The family also alleged that a sarpanch was influencing the police investigations in order to save the accused.

The SP assured the family that the boy would be traced and the accused would be arrested soon. He said the police teams were conducting regular raids to nab the suspect. He said he would personally look into the case.