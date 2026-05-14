Kids’ sniffles may be asthma warning signs, say specialists

With respiratory allergies and asthma cases rising steadily among children, doctors have stressed the need for early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, saying most childhood allergies are manageable and that long-term complications can often be prevented through timely care.

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Medical experts said childhood allergies commonly affected the skin, nose and chest, and often followed what specialists describe as the ‘allergic march’ — a progression in which eczema during infancy may later develop into food allergies, allergic rhinitis and eventually asthma.

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Dr Naresh Grover, a paediatrician and allergy specialist, said eczema was often the first warning sign.

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“A damaged skin barrier allows allergens to enter the body through the skin, increasing the risk of developing other allergies later in life. Early skin care, allergy evaluation and treatment are important to break this cycle,” he said.

Paediatricians say many allergy symptoms are frequently ignored or mistaken for recurring seasonal infections. “Repeated sneezing, a blocked nose, mouth breathing, snoring, recurrent colds and even nasal bleeding in children may actually indicate allergic rhinitis, which is among the most common allergies worldwide,” Dr Grover said. According to surveys, nearly 25 per cent of adolescents in India suffer from allergic rhinitis.

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Doctors warn that, if left untreated, allergic rhinitis in children can lead to enlarged adenoids, sleep disturbances, poor concentration in studies, and sinus-, ear- or eye-related complications. According to experts, nearly 40–50 per cent of such children may later develop asthma.

Specialists say proper allergy diagnosis and treatment, including nasal sprays and medication, can help many children avoid unnecessary adenoid surgery.

Pulmonologists in the city have reported a rise in asthma cases owing to deteriorating air quality, vehicular pollution, construction dust, smoke and changing weather conditions. They said children, the elderly and outdoor workers were among the worst-affected groups.

Dr Sandeep Aggarwal, Associate Professor in the Department of Paediatrics at Government Medical College, said frequent night-time coughing, wheezing and breathing difficulties during exercise or play may indicate asthma or a chest allergy. He added that many patients seek medical help only after symptoms become severe.

Addressing misconceptions surrounding inhalers, Dr Grover said: “Inhalers deliver medication directly into the lungs in very small doses, and are extremely safe and effective in controlling asthma symptoms and preventing attacks.” Doctors added that allergy testing could help identify triggers and guide treatment.

Some children are also given immunotherapy, commonly known as allergy vaccines, for long-term relief. Specialists said treatment can significantly reduce symptoms and, in many cases, eventually help patients discontinue inhaler use.