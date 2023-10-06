Kin abduct girl on pretext of marriage

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 5

An 18-year-old girl was abducted on Wednesday from Gulalipur village by her own relatives who lured her on the pretext of marriage.

The girl helps village residents with their household chores. On the basis of the statement of girl’s father to the Sadar police, Raja and his mother Bhajo of Naushehra Pannuan were named as suspects in the case registered against them, said ASI Satpal Sharma.

