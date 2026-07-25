Kin among 2 held for extortion bid, third accomplice named in FIR

The Amritsar police on Friday claimed to have unravelled a conspiracy to extort Rs 15 lakh from a man who had recently sold his land for Rs 85 lakh, with the investigation revealing that one of the alleged masterminds was the victim’s own relative.

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The police have arrested Princepal Singh, alias Prince, and his friend Rupinder Singh, both residents of Verka, in connection with the case. Parasdeep Singh, originally a resident of Chambal village in Tarn Taran and currently living in Canada, has also been nominated as a co-accused. He is Rupinder Singh’s cousin.

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The victim, Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar in Verka, had recently sold a piece of land for Rs 85 lakh. According to the police, Princepal, who is related to Sukhjinder, was aware of the land transaction and allegedly shared the information with his friend Rupinder. The duo then allegedly conspired to extort Rs 15 lakh from the victim.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police Ravinder Singh said that during the investigation, the police found that Rupinder contacted his cousin Parasdeep Singh in Canada. Parasdeep allegedly arranged a foreign phone number and repeatedly called Sukhjinder on WhatsApp, posing as a gangster, threatening him and demanding Rs 15 lakh.

Sukhjinder reportedly received the first extortion call on July 4. Initially, he ignored the threats, but as the calls continued, he became apprehensive and approached the Verka police. Acting on his complaint, the police registered an FIR on July 17.

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Acting swiftly, the police traced the conspiracy and arrested Princepal and Rupinder. During the investigation, the police also established the alleged involvement of the Canada-based accused. Verka police station SHO Sumandeep Kaur said Parasdeep Singh has also been nominated in the case and efforts are underway to bring him back to India to face legal proceedings.