Kin arrested for raping married woman

Tarn Taran, September 23
On the complaint of a married woman, her relative, a resident of Wara Telian, has been booked for raping her. The accused has been identified as Satnam Singh who is a close relative of the victim from her in-law’s family.
The victim in her statement recorded by Sub-Inspector Balwinder Kaur said on September 16 she was alone in her house when the accused entered her house and raped her. The victim said the accused threatened to eliminate her in case she disclosed the matter to anybody.
The suspect, who is absconding, had been booked by the police.
