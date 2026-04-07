Kin hurl stones at policemen, aid criminal’s escape in Amritsar

Tension gripped Bhindi Saida area here after family members of a criminal allegedly attacked a police team, injuring two constables and helping the accused escape from custody.

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The incident occurred when a police party reached the residence of Manjit Singh to question him in connection with the hand grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station on March 30. Manjit, who has around 14 criminal cases against him, was released on bail in February.

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As the police team attempted to detain him for questioning, his family and relatives allegedly turned hostile. They raised slogans against the police and pelted cops with stones and bricks.

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In the ensuing chaos, Manjit managed to escape from police custody. Two constables, Jatinder Singh and Sahil, sustained injuries.

A case has been registered against 10 persons, including Manjit, his mother Raj Kaur, his brother Jugraj Singh and other relatives. Meanwhile, senior police officials remained tight-lipped over the incident. — TNS