Kin of abducted girl want case under POCSO Act

Tarn Taran, January 10
The Chabal police had arrested the accused responsible for abducting a teenage girl from Thatha village a month back. The victim girl too had been recovered and handed over to her parents.
The accused, identified as Jagdep Singh, a resident of Fatehbad village, was living with his sister and brother-in-law at Thatha village. The girl’s father in his statement to the police said the accused developed relations with the victim and abducted her a month back on the pretext of marrying her. The police arrested the accused on Monday along with the victim girl.
The accused was booked under Sections 363 and 366-A of IPC. The father of the girl demanded that provisions of POCSO Act be added to the case.
