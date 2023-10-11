Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Alleging police inaction, the parents and kin of the abducted newborn baby boy staged a protest outside the Majitha Road police station here on Tuesday. The family members alleged that police were not making serious efforts to search the kidnapped infant. The demonstrators blocked the Majitha Road in protest and police officials pacified them with an assurance to nab the culprit woman who abducted the child.

Harpreet Singh, father of the abducted child, said, “Myself and wife were blessed with a child 14 years after our marriage. It was a great day for me and my family. Now I cannot return the village without the child. I have no other option but to sit outside the police station. The SHO, Majitha road police station, is not responding properly to my request to search the child. I will continue with the demonstration till the police search my child.”

The newborn boy was kidnapped by a woman and her two accomplices from Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) around 3 am on Sunday. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed inside the hospital. With the help of the footage, the police identified the accused two

of whom had been arrested yesterday. Those arrested have been identified as Rockey and Karan, both residents of Batala.

Gurmeet Singh, SHO, Majitha Road police station, said, “We are making efforts to arrest the prime accused and search the child. We understand the mental agony the family is going through, but it would take time to raid all probable hideouts of the accused. Today, instead of raiding suspect locations, we are busy in pacifying the

family. I have assured them that the accused would be arrested soon and the child would be traced soon. The family should cooperate with the police.”