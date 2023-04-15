Kin of farm mishap victim compensated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

The family of farmer Darshan Singh, who was killed in an accident in at a field in Wadala Johal village in 2012, got compensation from the government, 11 years after the incident. Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO called the dependents of Darshan Singh to the office of the Market Committee and handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to them.

On this occasion, he rued, “I am sad that the previous governments could not do justice to the family. The compensation amount should have been released within two months of

the accident.”