Kin out to garner maximum support

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 6

With election activities gaining momentum with each passing day, candidates are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to their supporters and people.

Not only candidates, their kin are also visiting door to door and holding meetings to garner maximum support.

Dr Nimrata Kaur, daughter of Jeevanjot Kaur, AAP's district president contesting from Amritsar East.

In Amritsar East, Dr Navjot Kaur and her daughter is holding fort visiting door to door urging people to vote for the ‘honest leader with clean image’.

While in Amritsar Central, Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni’s family, including nephew and MC councillor Vikas Soni, have taken upon themselves to hold meetings regularly with their supporters.

“All family members including Soni’s son Raghav Soni, his (Soni’s) brother Ashok Soni, my elder brother Sham Soni and I, besides female members of the family are campaigning for him. Each and every member of the family along with MC councillors are supporting us in visiting each municipal ward and meeting people daily,” said Vikas Soni.

Relatives of OP Soni, Congress candidate from Amritsar Central, campaign in Amritsar.

A daily meeting is held in the morning before proceeding for the campaigns and we are getting good response from people, he said.

Gurnoor Singh, son of BJP candidate from Amritsar North Sukhminder Singh Pintoo, said he along with his brother Sukhnoor Singh, a law student, and mother Arvinder Kaur were participating in campaigns. Gurnoor, having property business in Canada, specially came to Amritsar to support his father in campaigning in view of the Assembly poll.

“We are randomly visiting each ward. We are urging people to vote for my father (Sukhminder Pintoo) who has a connect with people at ground level. People know that as MC councillor (twice), he used to visit daily in the area and they know his style of working. The public also knows how politely he speaks to everyone without any ego as compared to his rivals in the constituency,” Gurnoor said.

Paras Joshi and his wife Japlene and other family members and relatives are campaigning for SAD’s Anil Joshi in Amritsar North constituency. Besides, Anil Joshi’s brother Raja Joshi was also out in the field for him. Joshi is contesting for the fourth time. Earlier, he contested from BJP ticket and people have appreciated him for the development works he has carried out in the past. After switching loyalties, he is now contesting from SAD.

“People remember my father for the development works he has carried out as a minister during SAD-BJP government. During the last five years, the incumbent government and MLA did nothing for the constituency. We are asking people to vote for development,” said Paras Joshi. Dr Nimrata Kaur AAP’s district president contesting from Amritsar East Jeevanjot Kaur’s daughter, said it was not possible for candidate to cover all areas in the constituency and it was vital to have family support behind. “We are asking people to vote for a change and for Aam Aadmi Party for bringing Punjab out from fiscal crisis and ‘liberate’ it from different mafia rule,” she said.

Gurjinder Kaur, wife of SAD candidate from Amritsar South, Talbir Singh Gill also held door to door campaign in Ward Number 42 requesting people to vote for SAD-BSP combine.

Political advts on polling day, day before banned

Amritsar: Prior approval of the media certification and monitoring committee is mandatory for any political advertisement to be published on the polling day or a day before, said District Election Officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira. He stated that as per the instructions of Election Commission, no political advertisements could be published in the print media on the day of polling and one day before polling without the approval of the committee. He said the media cell of the district level media certification and monitoring committee has been set up at the District Administrative Complex, Room No 218, 2nd Floor. He also instructed the media houses to get a copy of the state or district level media certification and certificate issued by the monitoring committee before publishing any political advertisement. TNS