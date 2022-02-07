Kin out to garner maximum support

Kin out to garner maximum support

Family members of BJP North candidate Sukhminder Pintu. Vishal Kumar

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 6

With election activities gaining momentum with each passing day, candidates are leaving no stone unturned in reaching out to their supporters and people.

Not only candidates, their kin are also visiting door to door and holding meetings to garner maximum support.

Dr Nimrata Kaur, daughter of Jeevanjot Kaur, AAP's district president contesting from Amritsar East.

In Amritsar East, Dr Navjot Kaur and her daughter is holding fort visiting door to door urging people to vote for the ‘honest leader with clean image’.

While in Amritsar Central, Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni’s family, including nephew and MC councillor Vikas Soni, have taken upon themselves to hold meetings regularly with their supporters.

“All family members including Soni’s son Raghav Soni, his (Soni’s) brother Ashok Soni, my elder brother Sham Soni and I, besides female members of the family are campaigning for him. Each and every member of the family along with MC councillors are supporting us in visiting each municipal ward and meeting people daily,” said Vikas Soni.

Relatives of OP Soni, Congress candidate from Amritsar Central, campaign in Amritsar.

A daily meeting is held in the morning before proceeding for the campaigns and we are getting good response from people, he said.

Gurnoor Singh, son of BJP candidate from Amritsar North Sukhminder Singh Pintoo, said he along with his brother Sukhnoor Singh, a law student, and mother Arvinder Kaur were participating in campaigns. Gurnoor, having property business in Canada, specially came to Amritsar to support his father in campaigning in view of the Assembly poll.

“We are randomly visiting each ward. We are urging people to vote for my father (Sukhminder Pintoo) who has a connect with people at ground level. People know that as MC councillor (twice), he used to visit daily in the area and they know his style of working. The public also knows how politely he speaks to everyone without any ego as compared to his rivals in the constituency,” Gurnoor said.

Paras Joshi and his wife Japlene and other family members and relatives are campaigning for SAD’s Anil Joshi in Amritsar North constituency. Besides, Anil Joshi’s brother Raja Joshi was also out in the field for him. Joshi is contesting for the fourth time. Earlier, he contested from BJP ticket and people have appreciated him for the development works he has carried out in the past. After switching loyalties, he is now contesting from SAD.

“People remember my father for the development works he has carried out as a minister during SAD-BJP government. During the last five years, the incumbent government and MLA did nothing for the constituency. We are asking people to vote for development,” said Paras Joshi. Dr Nimrata Kaur AAP’s district president contesting from Amritsar East Jeevanjot Kaur’s daughter, said it was not possible for candidate to cover all areas in the constituency and it was vital to have family support behind. “We are asking people to vote for a change and for Aam Aadmi Party for bringing Punjab out from fiscal crisis and ‘liberate’ it from different mafia rule,” she said.

Gurjinder Kaur, wife of SAD candidate from Amritsar South, Talbir Singh Gill also held door to door campaign in Ward Number 42 requesting people to vote for SAD-BSP combine.

Political advts on polling day, day before banned

Amritsar: Prior approval of the media certification and monitoring committee is mandatory for any political advertisement to be published on the polling day or a day before, said District Election Officer Gurpreet Singh Khaira. He stated that as per the instructions of Election Commission, no political advertisements could be published in the print media on the day of polling and one day before polling without the approval of the committee. He said the media cell of the district level media certification and monitoring committee has been set up at the District Administrative Complex, Room No 218, 2nd Floor. He also instructed the media houses to get a copy of the state or district level media certification and certificate issued by the monitoring committee before publishing any political advertisement. TNS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Charanjit Singh Channi is Congress's CM candidate for Punjab polls

2
Entertainment

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92

3
Punjab Election

Punjab Assembly elections: Sunil Jakhar dismisses reports of quitting Congress

4
Trending

Spanish woman tries Indian food for the first time; you can’t miss her reaction

5
Entertainment OBITUARY

India loses a rare gem. Lata Mangeshkar’s voice will resonate forever

6
Nation

Music legend Lata Mangeshkar cremated in Mumbai with full state honours; leaders, celebs pay tributes

7
Punjab

Schools to reopen in Punjab from February 7

8
Nation

When doctor told Lata Mangeshkar that she was being poisoned slowly

9
Nation

PM Modi offers floral tributes to music legend Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Shivaji Park

10
Nation

EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls; relaxes norms for indoor and outdoor political meets

Don't Miss

View All
Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon on being pranked by Aamir Khan on 'Andaz Apna Apna' set; know how she got back at him

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, bright sunshine 3 days; tourists influx increase manifold
Himachal

In pictures, snow turns Shimla into winter wonderland, sun shines after 3 days; tourists influx increases manifold

Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Top Stories

EC eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

Election Commission eases curbs on rallies, ban on roadshows stays

The maximum number of persons allowed for door-to-door canva...

Channi Congress’s CM face

Charanjit Singh Channi Congress's Punjab CM face

Rahul Gandhi: Poor Dalit Punjab’s choice

Congress chooses Dalit leader to fight anti-incumbency

Congress chooses Dalit leader Channi to fight anti-incumbency

The Congress clearly aims to reach out to the underprivilege...

Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

Congress's CM face: Sending out a strong message beyond Punjab

By announcing Channi as party’s CM face, Rahul Gandhi walked...

Farewell, Melody Queen

Tearful adieu to Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar

President Kovind, PM Modi lead tributes

Cities

View All

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

Pakistan kabaddi lovers want Badals back in power

When two melody queens from India and Pakistan met at zero line

Amritsar-Khemkaran train service resumes

Workers elated after Cong picks Channi as CM face

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Parties bank on the young & educated

Punjab election: Parties bank on the young & educated

Kin, city rejoice at Raj, Harnoor’s feat

U19 World Cup win: Kin, Chandigarh rejoice at Raj Angad Bawa, Harnoor Singh's feat

Health, frontline workers' booster shot uptake slow in Chandigarh

Rain likely in tricity on February 9

Mohali to open schools for Class VI onwards today

Panchkula allows offices to function at 100% capacity

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

No law to release unmarried deceased male’s frozen semen sample to parents, legal heirs: HC told

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

Poll ’22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Poll '22: Health Dept goes into overdrive to jab polling staff

Schools reopen from today

This family is keeping the legacy of serving Army alive since WWI

Constituency watch: Jalandhar North

Open House: What should be done to end common man's woes, especially during VIP movement?

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Major fire at paint store on Rahon road in Ludhiana

Daily Covid cases below 100 after month in Ludhiana district

Will return to power with big majority: Charanjit Singh Channi

Educational institutions to reopen today

Fraudsters target people on pretext of Covid-19 vaccine registration

Fight to save state from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Fight to save Punjab from mafia: Bhagwant Mann

Patiala dist sees 3 Covid deaths, 26 fresh infections, 13 from city

Young voters hold the key for elderly contestants in district

National Lok Adalat on March 12

Universities, colleges in Patiala to reopen today