Kiran Bedi champions women-led village revolution at Amritsar conclave

Dr Kiran Bedi, former IPS officer and former Governor of Puducherry, widely known as the “supercop,” urged women at the FICCI FLO Amritsar Chapter’s Shakti Conclave to adopt villages, take responsibility for community-led initiatives and strengthen the rural economy by making it more women-centric.

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Speaking at the launch of the ninth year of FLO Amritsar’s community initiatives recently, Bedi outlined the agriculture entrepreneurship programme envisioned by this year’s chair, Tannya Khanna.

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“There are nearly 700 villages in Amritsar. Adopt one, the choice is yours. Rural women need to be empowered through skill-based training and financing. Share skills, train them through measurable efforts and show results. We conducted a ground survey to understand what works best to elevate the rural economy. Cow dung cakes converted into organic fertilisers, manure and slurry, can generate employment and financial independence for them,” said Bedi.

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She added that through FICCI FLO’s entrepreneurship programme, they plan to engage panchayats, educate rural women about government welfare schemes such as MUDRA and invest in biomass plants.

“We plan to launch by training women in packaging cow dung cakes for direct marketing on e-commerce platforms. With a focus on dignity-led growth, we will support girls through structured skill-based programmes, enabling rural women to create eco-conscious products, including cow dung-based offerings linked to organised markets,” said Tannya Khanna.

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Her roadmap also includes reintroducing cultural intimacy through Baithak sessions, while addressing broader issues such as agricultural reform, vermicomposting and efforts to tackle stubble burning.

Another highlight of the evening was an engaging conversation with four women achievers from Amritsar who shared their journeys from “You can’t do it” to “Owning it all.”

Senior cardiologist Dr Vanita Arora, the country’s first cardiac electrophysiologist (a specialist in heart rhythm disorders); filmmaker and producer Nitya Mehra; actor-writer Sukhmani Sadana; and young amateur golfer Mahreen Bhatia shared their inspiring journeys of overcoming challenges while pursuing their dreams.

“I have often been told to stick to ‘home affairs’. When someone tells you as a woman that you cannot do it, the impact goes far beyond that moment. It can shape confidence, choices and long-term opportunities. Don’t let that happen,” said Dr Vanita Arora.

Nitya Mehra, who has experienced the highs and lows of the film industry along with actor Sukhmani Sadana, shared how being from Amritsar keeps her grounded in life. “I always carry Amritsar in my heart. In my first film Baar Baar Dekho, the song Kala Chashma was a tribute to my childhood in Amritsar,” said Nitya.