Kirtan Darbar dedicated to 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur organised

The District Administration organised a Kirtan Darbar to mark the 350th Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including MLA Jeevanjyot Kaur, paid obeisance at the Bhog of Shri Akhand Path Sahib held at Gurdwara Guryana Sahib Ji Patshahi Nauvin, Verka Bypass.

During the ceremony, Kavishar Bhai Sukhmeet Singh and Ragi Singh Bhai Malkit Singh Sathiala captivated the sangat with their soulful kirtan. The gathering was marked by a deep spiritual atmosphere and devotion as devotees listened to the hymns and reflected on the Guru’s supreme sacrifice.

While paying homage, MLA Jeevanjyot Kaur said that Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, along with Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala Ji, inspired generations through their sacrifice for religious freedom, justice, and human rights.

“Guru Sahib showed humanity the path of truth and righteousness. By laying down his life to protect the religious freedom of others, he sent a strong message to the oppressive rulers of his time. After hearing of the atrocities faced by Kashmiri Pandits led by Pandit Kirpa Ram, Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib made the ultimate sacrifice at Chandni Chowk, Delhi, where Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dayala Ji also attained martyrdom,” she said.

Expressing concern over the fading recognition of Sikh identity, MLA Kaur urged parents to take responsibility for preserving it. As part of the ongoing state-wide commemorative events, she announced that a grand Kirtan ceremony will be held at Government ITI, Baba Bakala Sahib, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 14, and another at Dussehra Ground, Ranjit Avenue, on November 16. She appealed to devotees to attend these events and seek Guru Sahib’s blessings.

On this occasion, Siropas were also presented to the Raagi and Dhadi Jatha in recognition of their contribution.