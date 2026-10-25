Kirtan darbars, fireworks to mark Guru Ram Das’ Parkash Purb over three days

Special kirtan darbars, a nagar kirtan, fireworks and traditional deepmala will mark the Parkash Purb of Guru Ram Das at the Golden Temple from October 25 to 27. Historical artefacts will also be displayed on the occasion.

Golden Temple head granthi Giani Amarjit Singh said the celebrations were being organised with the cooperation of the sangat, as in previous years.

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He said special kirtan darbars would be held on October 25 and 26. Renowned ragis from India and abroad would perform kirtan in the raag partaal tradition from 7 pm to 1 am on both days.

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A special nagar kirtan will be taken out from the Akal Takht at 10 am on October 26. The head granthi appealed to devotees to participate in the religious procession with their families.

The main event will be held on October 27, the day of the Parkash Purb. The saroop of Guru Granth Sahib associated with Baba Deep Singh will be ceremonially installed on the occasion. Jalau, the ceremonial display of precious historical objects, will be arranged at the Golden Temple, the Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib.

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Deepmala will be illuminated and fireworks displayed in the evening as devotees gather at the shrine to mark the occasion. The religious programmes will continue beyond the three-day celebrations. From October 25 to November 9, special mukhwak recitations and Gurmat vichaar sessions dedicated to Guru Ram Das will be held in the early morning hours at Gurdwara Diwan Hall Manji Sahib.