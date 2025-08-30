Kirti Kisan Union demands aid for flood victims

The Kirti Kisan Union on Friday demanded compensation for the residents who had suffered huge losses because of the havoc caused by the floods, while blaming those involved in dam management.

Advertisement

A deputation of the organisation led by Satnam Singh Jhander and Ravinder Singh Chhajjalwadi today submitted the memorandum to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann through Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney. The memorandum was handed over to tehsildar Angad Deep Singh.

They alleged that despite the warnings given by the Meteorological Department on heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, these were ignored and the floodgates of the dams were opened after these were filled to capacity. They said the lakhs of cusecs of waters were released from the Ranjit Sagar Dam that flooded hundreds of villages in Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Kapurthala districts. The water then breached the earthen embankments, leading to havoc. They demanded special girdawari.