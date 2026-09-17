Kisan Mazdoor Morcha blocks Amritsar-New Delhi rail route in Punjab, trains diverted

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Thursday launched its ‘rail roko’ agitation in Punjab, with farmers blocking the railway track at Devidaspura near Jandiala Guru on the Amritsar-New Delhi rail route, affecting train movement in the region.

The impact of the blockade was visible, with several trains being diverted from the affected route. The Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Weekly Express, Amritsar-Jaynagar Shaheed Express, Nangal Dam Express and Amritsar-Kadian train will be operated via the Tarn Taran route to avoid the blocked section.

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A large number of farmers have been staging a protest at Devidaspura. They had started gathering near the railway track on Wednesday night ahead of the announced blockade.

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At Beas railway station, the Shatabdi Express was also stopped following the agitation.

The protest is part of the statewide ‘rail roko’ programme, with similar dharnas being held at Gurdaspur, Moga, Ferozepur and Sangrur.

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Meanwhile, a meeting between Kisan Mazdoor Morcha senior leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and other farmer leaders, and the IG, Border Range, and Amritsar Deputy Commissioner was underway. The meeting focused on the farmers’ demands and the ongoing agitation.

The talks, however, had not yielded a solution so far, while farmers continued their protest on the railway track. The agitation also followed police visits to the residences of some farmer leaders earlier in the day, which they questioned.