Kisan morcha announces statewide protest in Punjab on August 31

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha has begun mobilising people for its upcoming agitation over various demands concerning farmers, labourers and other sections of society, putting up flex boards in dozens of villages across the state.

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In the district, flex boards were installed in villages including Chabba, Bhinder Kalan, Verka, Kathu Nangal and Bhoewal. A gathering was also organised at Chabba village.

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Addressing the gathering, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the morcha had announced the next phase of its agitation over the pending demands of farmers, labourers, women and other sections of society.

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He said a one-day protest would be held outside the offices of Deputy Commissioners across Punjab on August 31.

From September 14, five-day protests would be organised in the constituencies of various Punjab ministers, Pandher said. These would include the constituency of Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Amritsar, Lal Chand Kataruchak’s constituency in Pathankot, Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s constituency in Faridkot, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh’s constituency in Bathinda and Aman Arora’s constituency in Sangrur, besides other areas.

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Pandher warned that if the Punjab Government failed to resolve the issues through talks, the morcha would call for a rail blockade.

Among the major demands is a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and government procurement for five crops—basmati, maize, mustard, potato and cotton—as previously stated by the government, he said.

The morcha has also demanded a complete debt waiver for farmers and labourers. It has sought compensation for losses suffered during the removal of the farmers’ agitation at Shambhu and Khanauri, as well as the immediate release of pending compensation to the families of farmers who died or were injured during the protests.

The organisation has demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against farmers by the police and Railways.

Other demands include resolving Punjab’s water issues according to the riparian principle, taking concrete measures for groundwater recharge, withdrawing the Punjab Government’s land pooling policy and fulfilling the government’s promise to eradicate drugs.

The morcha has also demanded free and effective treatment, rehabilitation and employment for youth affected by drug addiction.

It further called upon the state government to pass a resolution in the Assembly opposing the India-US trade deal, the Electricity Amendment Bill and the proposed Seed Act, which it termed anti-people and anti-farmer measures.