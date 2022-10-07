KKU: Changes in Common Lands Act disastrous

Amritsar, October 6
Farmers’ associations have expressed strong resentment against the state government for amending the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act-1961, which gives ownership rights of village common lands to the panchayats.
The associations stated that the amendment would result in displacement of thousands of settlers. Kirti Kisan Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike said displacing these people would create a huge crisis.
