KKU remembers its 'lost' leaders

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

Kirti Kisan Union (Punjab) organised a conference in memory of martyrs Baldev Singh Mann, Sarabjit Singh Bhitewad, Master Datar Singh, Sukhraj Singh Chhina, Comrade Iqbal Singh Sarpanch and others at Kukranwala Sports Stadium.

State president of the organisation Hardev Singh said even as peoples’ problems have seen a monstrous growth in the recent times, none of the political parties made these as election issues during the recent Assembly elections.

He said a memorandum was being prepared by the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha, which would be presented to the new state government. He said SKM would also rejuvenate mass movement to press on the government to fulfil the pending demands.