KKU stages protest over transfer of Powercom official

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 17

On a call by a joint action committee set up by various farmer and employee unions, activists of the district branch of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU) Saturday torched an effigy of Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in Walipur village. Members of the action committee have been up in arms over the non-fulfillment of their demand for the withdrawal of the transfer order of Powercom Deputy Chief Engineer Gursharan Singh Khehra.

KKU district president Nachhattar Singh said, “The minister had assured representatives of various farm, labour and employee unions earlier on May 1 ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll that the transfer order of the official would be withdrawn soon. But a month and a half on, the order has yet not been junked.”

The farm leaders also warned that the action committee would intensify the stir in case the transfer order is not cancelled.