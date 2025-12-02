KMM submits memo to DC, wants issues concerning farmers, labourers solved

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, urging the Centre and the Punjab Government to take urgent steps to solve the long-pending issues affecting farmers and labourers.

The memorandum highlighted concerns related to the proposed Electricity (amendment) Bill, compensation for farmers, procurement, crop losses, and rural welfare schemes.

The KMM strongly opposed the amendments proposed in the Electricity Bill stating that the changes will increase financial burden on farmers and make electricity supply more expensive. It has demanded that the amendments be withdrawn immediately and that farmers continue receiving free or subsidised electricity without any new conditions.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher asked the Central Government to stop using force against peaceful protests. The farmers have demanded compensation for losses suffered during earlier protests at two sites, Shambu and Khanauri, where many farmers faced both financial and physical hardships.

He asked the Punjab Government to fulfil promises regarding compensation for crop losses due to the floods and other natural disasters. He said the pending dues of sugarcane farmers be cleared. Farmers are still waiting for payments from various sugar mills. The KMM has insisted that all payments be released immediately with interest and that strict action be taken against the defaulting mills.

Another key demand is a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP). The KMM stated that without a legal guarantee, farmers remain vulnerable to market fluctuations. It has also called for the strengthening of government procurement systems to ensure timely purchase of wheat, paddy and other crops.

The farmers’ body has demanded complete loan waivers for small and marginal farmers as well as for labour families. The KMM states that many families are unable to repay loans and are falling into deeper financial trouble.

Other demands include the regularisation of workers under government schemes, better compensation for land acquired for development works and reopening of closed government schools. The organisation has also objected to the recent increase in stamp duty and requested its withdrawal.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha warned that if the government fails to act, it will intensify its agitation from December 17.