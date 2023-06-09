KMSC activists protest in front of PSPCL offices against smart meters

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 8

On the call of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, activists of the committee staged dharnas in front of offices of PSPCL here on Thursday. They were demanding that the old meters should not be replaced with smart meters.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the committee, said dharnas were organized in front of SDO offices at the Focal Point (Tarn Taran), Chabal, Sarai Amanat Khan, Sursing, Bhikhiwind, Khalra, Amarkot, Manochahal Kalan, Patti, Kairon, Sarhali, Naushehra Pannuan, Khemkaran, Harike and Nagoke in the district.

He said besides him, other district core committee members Harjinder Singh Shakri, Fateh Singh Piddi, Jarnail Singh Noordi, Dial Singh Mianwind, Balwinder Singh Chohla, Dhanna Singh Lalu Ghuman, Harpreet Singh, among others, addressed on the occasion.

The leaders in their respective address warned the government against replacing the electric meters with chip-meters (prepaid). They demanded the transferring of the land they tilled over the decades in their names. Other demands of the farmers too were raised in the dharnas.

