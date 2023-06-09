KMSC activists protest in front of PSPCL offices against smart meters

Tarn Taran, June 8
On the call of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, activists of the committee staged dharnas in front of offices of PSPCL here on Thursday. They were demanding that the old meters should not be replaced with smart meters.
Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the committee, said dharnas were organized in front of SDO offices at the Focal Point (Tarn Taran), Chabal, Sarai Amanat Khan, Sursing, Bhikhiwind, Khalra, Amarkot, Manochahal Kalan, Patti, Kairon, Sarhali, Naushehra Pannuan, Khemkaran, Harike and Nagoke in the district.
He said besides him, other district core committee members Harjinder Singh Shakri, Fateh Singh Piddi, Jarnail Singh Noordi, Dial Singh Mianwind, Balwinder Singh Chohla, Dhanna Singh Lalu Ghuman, Harpreet Singh, among others, addressed on the occasion.
The leaders in their respective address warned the government against replacing the electric meters with chip-meters (prepaid). They demanded the transferring of the land they tilled over the decades in their names. Other demands of the farmers too were raised in the dharnas.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
The indictment enmeshes the Justice Department in the most p...
4 independent Haryana MLAs meet BJP's Biplab Deb amid rumblings in coalition govt
There have been signs of differences between the party and i...
Kejriwal wanted Navjot Sidhu to lead Punjab, claims Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur
Her claims come in the backdrop of a war of words between Ma...
Work at PSPCL office in Patiala suspended as farmers’ protest continues for second day
The entry and exit gates of the office lie blocked which has...