KMSC asks farmers to unite for their rights

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), led by state leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, organised conventions across the district. He emphasised the need for big mobilisation of public and preparations to fight for the rights of farmers and laborers in the coming days.

Pandher criticised the government’s attempts to distract people from key issues, saying that the focus should remain on the concerns of farmers and labourers. He drew parallels between the government’s decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic, such as abolishing labour laws and introducing agricultural reforms, and the current move to sign a free trade agreement with the US.

Pandher also expressed concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, saying that war would bring destruction and that common people would bear the brunt. He praised a recent gathering near the border, where people showed determination and courage.

Advertisement

The leader also targeted the Bhagwant Mann-led state government, criticising the Chief Minister’s statements on water issues and protests. Pandher accused the government of playing in the hands of the Union Government and trying to break the unity of farmers and labourers in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Pandher said extensive programmes would be planned in the coming days to push for the rights of farmers and labourers.