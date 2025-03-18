DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / KMSC flays police action against farmers, seeks compensation for crop damage

KMSC flays police action against farmers, seeks compensation for crop damage

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:45 AM Mar 18, 2025 IST
Leaders of the KMSC submit a memorandum to the DC in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
The district unit of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, has expressed its resentment over the alleged repression committed by the Punjab Police on farmers in Gurdaspur recently, opposing the move to take possession of the land acquired under the Bharatmala Project.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president, KMSC, led the delegation which submitted a memorandum in this regard to Deputy Commissioner Rahul at his office in the District Administrative Complex on Monday.

Manochahal, after submitting the memorandum to DC, said that the KMSC condemned the police action in which seven farmers were injured and the crop in two villages was damaged to take possession of the land.

The KMSC demanded compensation for the farmers who were injured and also for the crops damaged by the police. The KMSC has demanded the cancellation of notification issued to acquire the land of the farmers and seek rate under the set norms, including 30 per cent uprooting (Ujarrara Bhatta) compensation. Their other demands too were highlighted in the memorandum.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

