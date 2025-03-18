KMSC flays police action against farmers, seeks compensation for crop damage

The district unit of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, has expressed its resentment over the alleged repression committed by the Punjab Police on farmers in Gurdaspur recently, opposing the move to take possession of the land acquired under the Bharatmala Project.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president, KMSC, led the delegation which submitted a memorandum in this regard to Deputy Commissioner Rahul at his office in the District Administrative Complex on Monday.

Manochahal, after submitting the memorandum to DC, said that the KMSC condemned the police action in which seven farmers were injured and the crop in two villages was damaged to take possession of the land.

The KMSC demanded compensation for the farmers who were injured and also for the crops damaged by the police. The KMSC has demanded the cancellation of notification issued to acquire the land of the farmers and seek rate under the set norms, including 30 per cent uprooting (Ujarrara Bhatta) compensation. Their other demands too were highlighted in the memorandum.