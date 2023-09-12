KMSC launches indefinite sit-in in Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, September 11
Stressing on the current demands of the farmers and labourers, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, started its Pakka Morcha (indefinite sit-in) in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here from Monday. Women activists of the KMSC too participated in the morcha with enthusiasm.
Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president, was among others who addressed on the occasion. In his address, Satnam Singh said the compensation announced for damage to crops due to the floods was insufficient and demanded Rs 50,000 per acre. The leaders condemned the working of the state government and said the state and the administration had failed to check the drug menace and the law and order situation had deteriorated. They said youngsters were losing their lives to drugs daily and the state government was unconcerned.
The leaders alleged that the state machinery was adopting a biased behaviour just to appease its political bosses and innocent people were being denied justice. They raised other issues of the farmers. Harpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh Shakri, Fateh Singh Piddi, Sukhwant Kaur, Devinder Kaur and Balveer Kaur were among other leaders who spoke on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...
INDIA panel to meet tomorrow, seat-sharing, campaign on table
BJP poll committee likely to meet same day