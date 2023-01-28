KMSC pays tributes to activists, seeks release of Sikh detainees

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 27

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, organised a rally in Piddi village on Republic Day. The occasion was dedicated to the farmers’ march held in Delhi in 2021. Navreet Singh Dibdiba and other farmers who sacrificed their lives in the agitation were paid rich tributes and their families honoured on the occasion.

Satnam Singh Pannu, state president, KMSC, while addressing the gathering, said there were Sikh detainees who were not being released in spite of their having completed their jail term while others like the Dera chief were being released on parole repeatedly. He also sought action against industrial units polluting the environment and demanded probe by a sitting judge of the High Court to make sure that no industrial unit was violating norms. He also laid stress on putting checks on drug trade, loan waiver for farmers, cancellation of bail for Ashish Mishra, the main accused in Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

In his address, KMSC district president Satnam Singh Manochahal demanded punishment for the sacrilege accused and jobs for the family members of farmer activists who lost their lives during Delhi Morcha.