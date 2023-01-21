KMSC protest against sugar mill on Jan 23

Tarn Taran, January 20
Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh’s Lauhka Rana Sugar Mill had come under the radar of the Kisan Mazdroor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, after CM Bhagwant Mann’s announcement on closure of the Zira wine factory.
The KMSC had declared to lodge a protest in front of the mill on January 23 against its ill-effects on the health of area residents and on the environment.
KMSC state leader Harpreet Singh, while addressing the meeting held on Friday in Gohalwar village, said workers of the KMSC would organise a protest march on January 23 in the area, which would be started from Kairon village.
He said the mill was causing environmental pollution and contaminating the underground water in the area. He said there were reports that chemicals from the mill were being discharged in the open.
The KMSC leader said area farmers had been complaining that they were forced to consume contaminated water from tube-wells. Other leaders of the KMSC too spoke on the occasion.
