KMSC stages protest

Amritsar, March 14

Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) burnt effigies to protest against the G20 Summit here. They said policies of G20 nations were against the Indian farmers and labourers.

KMSC leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher, Gurbachan Singh Chaba and Ranjit Singh Kaler Bala claimed that the protests were being held at 15 places across the district.

Pandher said they were protesting against the policies of Labour 20 (L20). The L20 is one of the six outreach groups within G20 and represents the interests of workers at G20 level. “It pursues the agenda of corporates and works for them instead of serving any real interests of working force,” claimed Pandher.

He alleged that the G20 group is befooling people by claiming that it works for the interest of the countries. “The group only safeguards the interests of corporates and works to ensure cheap labour for the companies,” he claimed.