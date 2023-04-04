KMSC stages protest outside DAC over pending demands

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 3

Tensions ran high at the District Administrative Complex (DAC) here on Monday as hundreds of activists of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, staged a dharna outside the DAC. The protesters reportedly also got into a scuffle with the police force deputed at the main gate. The protests also reached close to the office of the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP.

As the situation remained tense for more than an hour, no outsiders were allowed to enter the offices. Tarn Taran SDM Rajnish Arora and SP Maninder Singh met with the protesters and vowed to resolve their issues. On the assurance given by the administration, the agitating farmers and labourers lifted the dharna.

KMSC district president Satnam Singh Manochahal said the activists staged a dharna in front of the DAC on Monday to stress the farmers and labourers’ demands. Satnam stated that the KMSC had been stressing on release of the compensation on the damaged wheat crop Rs 50,000 per acre and to take action against those unidentified persons who took away the hand-pump from the house of a farmer of Nandpur village a few days back. It is alleged that the pump was supplying contaminated water due to the pollution caused by the Rana Sugar Mills, Lahuka (wine factory) and that to eliminate the evidence, some unidentified person removed the hand-pump.

Satnam alleged that activists of the KMSC staged a dharna for more than two hours and no official bothered to address their concerns. Perturbed over the indifferent attitude of the administration, the activists forcibly entered the DAC, where they had a scuffle with the police personnel deputed at the gate.

SDM Rajnish Arora assured the protesters of necessary action.

How chaos unfolded at DAC