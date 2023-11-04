KMSC stands up to MLA, DC

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, November 3

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, is proving to be more powerful than the ruling AAP and certainly more than the administration too if one were to go by the incidents. KMSC activists in Pandori Ran Singh village left Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal fumbling for an answer over the drug issue on Thursday. The activists also freed a farmer who was arrested on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar for burning paddy straw in his fields the same day.

Dr Sohal was in Pandori Ran Singh village to inaugurate a link road the foundation of which was laid by his predecessor Dr Dharambir Angnihotri when the activists of KMSC asked him the reason behind the drug menace as many youths had lost their lives to it.

The KMSC activists were videographing the event and clicking photos of the scene when the MLA’s supporters allegedly snatched their mobiles and refused to return these. Just months back, the KMSC activists had detained the official vehicle of MLA Dr Sohal which was released by the DSP. KMSC zonal president Pargat Singh warned that in case the supporters of the MLA refused to return their mobiles, they would adopt the path of struggle.

In another incident, the KMSC activists freed an activist who was to be arrested on the orders of the Deputy Commissioner.

#Tarn Taran