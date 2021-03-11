KMSC suspends rail roko stir

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 24

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, has suspended the proposed “rail roko” stir with the government starting wheat procurement and disbursing payment of the crop.

The farmers had given a call to observe “rail roko” on April 25. “The decision of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, to postpone the agitation has been taken as the Central Government started wheat procurement and releasing money to farmers. We will continue with our struggle for debt waiver and against drug menace,” said Satnam Singh Pannu, state president of the KMSC.

State general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said “rail roko” had been announced last week. But in the last few days, the Central Government had started the process of procurement of wheat and payment of purchased crop to farmers, he added. Farmers and labourers across the state were committing suicides due to debt, which was a matter of concern for Kisan unions, he said. The organisation would soon announce a major struggle in this regard, he added.

Farmers also demanded that the Central Government should implement the written agreement to provide the MSP to farmers. Ajay Mishra, accused in the Lakhimpur Khiri incident, should be dismissed from the Cabinet, they said.

State office secretary Gurbachan Singh Chabba, Ranjit Singh Kalerbala, Rana Ranbir Singh and Satnam Singh Manochahal were also present at the meeting.