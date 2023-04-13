KMSC to block rail tracks for 2 days

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 12

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, in its state committee meeting organised at Chabba village here on Wednesday, condemned the imposition of a cut in the rate for the wheat damaged due to the unseasonal rain recently.

The KMSC has declared that they would block railway tracks for two days in different parts of the state from April 24.

The meeting was presided over by Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and Rana Ranbir Singh, president and general secretary, respectively, of the KMSC.

Addressing on the occasion, the leaders said the rain and high-velocity winds had caused much loss to the wheat crop and other crops as out of the total 34 lakh hectares on which the wheat crop was sown in the state, 14.57 lakh hectares had been totally lost. The yield too would decrease to the tune of 15 quintal per acre.

They said that to compensate the farmers, the Union Government had issued a letter to impose a cut ranging from Rs 5.31 to Rs 31.87 on the shrivelled grain and for discolouring. The leaders said it would cause a loss of Rs 350 crore to the farmers. The KMSC would submit a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioners across the state on April 17 demanding Rs 50,000 per acre compensation for the damage. Satnam Singh Pannu, former president of the union, too spoke on the occasion.