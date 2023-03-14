KMSC to protest against nations participating in int'l summit

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 13

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, in its meeting of the state-level core committee held at Thathian Mahantan village here on Monday, decided to hold a protest and burn effigies of the countries, which will participate in the G20 Summit.

The summit is going to be held in Amritsar from March 15. Satnam Singh Pannu and Sarwan Singh Pandher, state president and state general secretary, respectively, of the KMSC, after the meeting in a joint press statement issued here stated that activists of the KMSC would burn effigies of the participating countries on March 14 and lodge their protest.

The leaders of the KMSC said the developed countries were exploiting labourers of the underdeveloped countries. They were milking education, health and other sectors (including natural sources) of poor countries.

The leaders said the sole aim of the summit seemed to take possession of profitable sectors of the country and give it to corporate sector companies. They said education and health had become unaffordable for even middle-class families let alone poor ones since the day these sectors were captured by corporate sector companies.

The leaders said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who himself was supervising the arrangements for the G20 Summit, had made it clear that the AAP was pro-corporate, which meant handing over the authority of government-owned education, health and other sectors to private companies.

The KMSC leaders called upon the countrymen to participate en masse in the protest to be started from tomorrow.