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Home / Amritsar / Knee replacement: Key takeaways before surgery

Knee replacement: Key takeaways before surgery

Modern surgical techniques, advanced implants and improved rehabilitation have made pain-free, functional knees a realistic outcome for many patients, says Dr Gurkirat Singh Aulakh, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Aulakh Hospital, Tarn Taran

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:35 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Gurkirat Singh Aulakh
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Osteoarthritis of the knee is a degenerative condition caused by the gradual wear and tear of the joint. While newer medications and regenerative therapies may slow its progression, damaged cartilage cannot be restored. When pain and disability persist despite at least six months of conservative treatment, total knee replacement becomes a suitable option. Modern surgical techniques, advanced implants and improved rehabilitation have made pain-free, functional knees a realistic outcome for many patients.

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Preparation before surgery plays a major role in ensuring a smooth recovery and the long-term success of the implant. Weight management is one of the most important factors. A protein-rich, calorie-controlled diet, along with supervised exercise, helps reduce stress on the knees, lowers the risk of wound complications and infections, and improves implant longevity. Even modest weight loss significantly decreases pressure on the joints.

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Strengthening exercises should begin before surgery. Quadriceps strengthening, hamstring stretching and supervised physiotherapy improve muscle strength, balance and early mobility after surgery. Upper-body conditioning is equally valuable, as patients often rely on walkers during the initial recovery period.

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Bone health should also be optimised. Adequate calcium, vitamin D and magnesium intake, along with a bone density assessment when required, helps ensure strong bone support for the implant. Treating osteoporosis may take several months but can improve implant fixation and durability. Good nutrition and sunlight exposure further support bone health.

Anaemia should be corrected before surgery through appropriate iron, folic acid and vitamin B12 supplementation. Deep-breathing exercises improve lung function and reduce postoperative chest complications. Patients should also undergo a thorough medical evaluation to identify and control conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and thyroid disorders.

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Preventing infection is critical. Dental infections, gum disease, urinary tract infections and skin infections should be treated before surgery, as these can increase the risk of joint infection. Patients should inform their surgeon about previous surgeries, hospitalisations or resistant infections. Avoiding crowded places and people with active infections for two to three weeks before surgery is also advisable.

Preparing the home with anti-slip flooring, adequate lighting, western-style toilet support and temporary assistance can make recovery safer. Stopping smoking and reducing alcohol intake several weeks before surgery promote better healing. Finally, patients should have realistic expectations. Knee replacement is designed to relieve pain and restore daily function rather than enable extreme physical activity.

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