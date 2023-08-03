Knotty affair: Black cables eat up open space in front of shops on Court Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 2

The cobweb of cables installed by private Internet companies, telecom service providers and cable TV operators along with electricity transmission wires are a deadly combination in the areas along the Court Road here.

The mix of communication cables and electricity wires is a risk to the safety of lives and property in Deep Complex, a private commercial market mostly occupied by car mechanics. Hundreds of black cables have been tied to electricity and street light poles here. Even the poles which were once installed by the BSNL for landline phones are now used by private companies to tie their cables.

The shopkeepers stated that the poles had been installed in such a way that they eat up most of the open space in front of their shops. They said the mesh of cables covered the sky.

“It is not clear why the local municipal corporation is so soft on these private companies when its teams are always ready to remove illegal encroachments and constructions. By laying their cables in such a way, the private companies have encroached upon public space,” said Sanjeev Kumar, a resident.

The locals demanded that the state government should come up with a policy regarding the laying of cables by private companies. “The government should not allow overhead cables at any cost. The companies should be asked to seek permission from the MC and pay a fee for the use of space. These companies are charging a fee from people for providing their services but are not paying anything to the MC for utilising its space,” said another resident, Kulwinder Singh.

The residents said apart from asking private companies to remove cables from the electricity poles, the power corporation too should fix its transmission lines as these pose a risk to the safety of the people. The loose hanging electricity wires can also be spotted at many places in the area.