Knotty Affair: Blatant misuse of poles in walled city’s telephone exchange area goes unnoticed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

The telephone exchange area in the old walled city is a favourite hangout place not only for local residents but also for tourists due to its street food. But at the same time, it is perhaps the most affected by mindless installation of cables by private companies. Hundreds of black wires tied with electricity and street light poles can be seen in the area.

Nobody has given much thought to the fact that these cables are distorting the city’s beauty. It’s time that we wake up to the issue and put pressure on the civic body to find a solution to the problem. Kewal Kumar, a resident

With no infrastructure of their own, private Internet companies and telecom service and cable television network providers are blatantly misusing poles installed by the municipal corporation for street lights and by the PSPCL for electricity transmission wires.

One can notice that power cables are hardly visible under cobwebs of illegal black wires. Apart from cables, each pole supports dozens of electronic boxes installed by private companies.

“The area is known for the office which once used to be an old telephone exchange. It’s time for renaming it as ‘Cable Wala Bazaar’ as one can see black wires everywhere,” quipped Surinder Mohan, an area a resident.

The residents say the mesh of cables is becoming thick with each passing month as more of these are added to meet the demand for connections. They say the MC should stop private companies from installing more cables. They say private companies should be instructed to lay underground cables so that the general public is not inconvenienced.