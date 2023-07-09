Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Dashmesh Avenue residents

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, July 8

There has been no check on the rampant misuse of electricity and street light poles and even trees by private internet providers, telecom services and cable television network operators at Dashmesh Avenue in the vicinity of Guru Nanak Dev University here.

Residents of the area complain that during the rainy season, the cobwebs of cables, electricity ones, become a threat to the safety of commuters. “Electric current can pass through the wet cables, which can prove to be lethal if someone accidentally comes in touch with them,” said Satpal Singh, a resident.

As most of the electricity and streetlight poles are installed close to houses in the streets, these cobwebs also seem a blot on the façade of the buildings. “Private companies have not even spared the walls of houses and trees. The Local Bodies Department has never paid attention to this illegal use of electricity and street light poles. Considering a large number of cables belonging to private companies, it seems they are the real owners of these poles,” said Sanjeev Sharma, another resident.

Residents say the municipal corporation should take immediate action against private companies, which have led to the mess in the entire city. They demand that the private companies should be asked to lay their cables underground and the permission to lay overhead wires should be given only in exceptional circumstances.

“The MC can earn revenue from these private companies by granting permission to use public space to lay underground wires and this revenue can be used for the development of the city,” said Bakshish Singh, a retired teacher.