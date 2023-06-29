Knotty affair: Cobwebs of wires a threat to Tahli Wala bazaar residents

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, June 28

In Tahli Wala bazaar inside Hall Gate area, cobwebs of electricity wires and cables of private companies providing internet, telecom and cable TV services not only give a clumsy look to the area, but also pose a threat to the general public.

The narrow lanes of the bazaar mostly have clothes shops. A weekly Som Bazaar in which clothes are sold by displaying them on the cots under these cobwebs is also held every Monday in this area. Even a single spark due to a short circuit in these electricity wires can reduce heaps of clothing to ashes.

Though shopkeepers in the area are not much concerned about the loosely hanging wires overhead, they admit these are a potential threat to passersby or those living nearby. “We have become accustomed to the cobwebs ever since we opened our shops. These might give bad impression to tourists or others, but we have always seen the electricity poles like this,” said Sewak Singh, a shopkeeper.

Rakesh Kumar, another shopkeeper, however, said, “It would be better if these wires are put underground or at least in a duct.” Kumar said the area would get a complete new look if the problem was resolved. “But I am not hopeful as our governments have so far failed to provide even basic facilities,” he said.

The misuse of electricity poles and street light poles for tying cables by private companies has been going on for the past many years. On their parts, the local administrators have failed to take any notice.