Knotty affair: Dangling cables an eyesore in Katra Baggian

Manmeet Singh Gill
Tarn Taran, June 17
Dangling wires of telecom companies, internet companies and cable service providers tied to electric poles and lamp posts in Katra Baggian area poses a threat to life. Wires are also tangled around trees.
Cobwebs of loose wires, which can be seen at almost every nook and corner of the area, have turned into an eyesore. In some areas, naked electric wires are dangerously dangling overhead.
Residents have been calling for the removal of wires from poles and lamp posts with one voice. Some residents have also warned a large cluster of wires tangled around a single pole is a major cause for concern as it could lead to mishaps.
Sanjeev Kumar, a local resident, feels that the Municipal Corporation should crack down on the private companies who have tied wires around poles and trees. “The civic body must take action against the erring private companies.”
“One can splurge lakhs on getting a beautiful façade for his house or his shop, but the cables hanging down haphazardly from the electricity pole facing it spoils everything,” rued another resident, Satwant Singh.
Notably, Katra Baggian — a prominent commercial area in the walled city — witnesses an impressive footfall of tourists. Several city residents have called attention to the pitiful conditions in the by-lanes here.
Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We are preparing a plan to deal with the issue. The wires would be taken off the poles soon.” He added that the MC would identify the private firms that had tied the cables to the electric poles and lamp posts.
