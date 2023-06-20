Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Gill

Amritsar, June 19

Owners of commercial establishments, especially hotels and restaurants in Golden Avenue opposite Jahajgarh market on GT road, feel uncomfortable due to the presence of a cobweb of wires in front of their establishments.

Like in the entire city, the area has a large presence of dangling wires as electricity and street light poles are being used by telecom companies, internet service providers and cable operators to tie their cables.

Satwinder Singh, a hotel owner, said, “Most hotels rooms are booked online on the basis of the pictures posted. With the cobweb of wires blemishing the façade of the hotels, these pictures cannot look good.” He said that hotel and restaurant owners have spent lakhs on beautifying the facades of their properties but the entangled wires on electricity poles remain a black spot.

As has become the norm, private telecom, internet and cable operators are using the electricity and street light poles to tie their wires. With hundreds of wires attached to a single pole, these just look like a intricate web.

Residents demanded that electricity transmission and street light wires should be laid underground to make the streets look beautiful. They further demanded that all illegal wires by the private firms should be removed and in case these firms have secured permission from the municipal corporation, they should be asked to fix them in a neat way.