Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, July 10

In yet another posh residential area, Medical Enclave of Circular Road here the beauty of facades of houses has been marred by cables fixed by Internet companies, telecom operators and cable television network providers.

The mesh of live intertwined cables of the private companies dangling loosely from electricity and streetlight poles have become a major safety concern for residents in the area, especially during the rainy season, when chances of short circuit increase manifold.

The houses in the area have beautiful facades. Owners have spent huge amounts on their houses. Some houses have trees and vines in the front to make them look beautiful. However, the mesh of black cables have overshadowed everything and all one gets is a haphazard look.

The residents say the network of messy overhead cables is no doubt an eyesore in the area. They say the administration can order private companies to lay underground cables.

Apart from hundreds of cables tied to each pole, private companies have also fixed electronic gadgets which hang downwards.

“The Municipal Corporation should check each area one by one and instruct private companies to wire mess they have created,” said Jagseer Singh, a resident.

The residents complained that private companies had not even spared trees alongside roads as these too were used for tying cables.

“When it comes to electricity and streetlight poles, it seems a free for all situation as there is no need to get permission for fixing cables or any other thing. Cables and banners are tied and posters pasted on poles,” said another resident Rakesh Kumar.

The residents say once illegal wires of private companies are removed, the PSPCL should be asked by the authorities concerned to fix its own transmission system as it too causes many problems for them.