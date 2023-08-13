Knotty affair: Dangling wires tied to electricity, street light poles pose danger to residents of Kashmir Avenue

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, August 12

Loose dangling cables tied to street light and electricity poles outside houses are a bane for residents of the Kashmir Avenue. Sandwiched between the Batala and Majitha roads, the posh locality is connected to the Mall road.

“Electricity, Internet and telecom cables close to the roofs of houses in Kashmir Avenue are a constant threat,” said Radha Aggarwal, a local resident.

She said power transformers had been installed outside houses carelessly. Little care was taken to leave space for the parking of vehicles on roadsides.

Residents complained that even as the power corporation had installed new pillar boxes for electricity meters, it failed to fix the mess caused by the transmission lines.

Vinod Kumar, a resident of the area, said not only transmission lines but cables of different departments gave a nasty look to the avenue. He said bunch of these cables must be put together into a duct, which would at least improve the aesthetics. Nonetheless, laying cables underground would be a long lasting solution, he said.

A planned locality with separate residential and commercial areas, its roads offer a convenient and short way to motorists to cross over to the Batala and Majitha roads. So, the flow of traffic remains invariably high in the area.

The pillar boxes had encroached upon vital public space, residents said.

