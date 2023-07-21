Knotty affair: Hanging wires a blot on Jalebi Wala Chowk

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 20

The dangling cobwebs of cables in the old markets, including Jalebia Wala Chowk and Bazaar Bikaneria, near Darbar Sahib have become an eyesore for tourists and residents of the area. Private companies are blatantly misusing the poles installed by the power corporation and the Amritsar Municipal Corporation for tying their cables.

At Jalebia Wala Chowk, an electricity pole supporting dozens of cables is erected in the middle of the road. Moving around the Heritage Street, one sees no such cobwebs, but a little turn to streets in left and right can reveal the truth regarding tall claims of beautification projects and huge funds spent on these.

Hundreds of black cables can be seen tied to each of the electricity and streetlight poles in the area.

Brij Bhushan, a resident, said, “The markets-cum-residential areas in this part of the city perhaps bear the maximum numbers of cables of private companies.”

Residents say tourists from other states and even foreign countries often visit these markets to relish local delicacies and have a look at the streets and old buildings.

“Looking at these black cables hanging from the poles everywhere, I am sure that they would be discouraged. An old and prestigious city must have a better system of laying cables,” said another resident. Even as the buildings made in an old architectural style have managed to survive in this area, the cobwebs of cables hanging in front of their facades just distort their beauty.

Being a commercial area, a large number of traders have constructed buildings with beautiful facades, but these cables are a blot on them. Residents say that the municipal corporation must take action against private internet companies, telecom operators and cable television network providers.